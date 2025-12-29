Discussion about this post

R.B. Griggs
The fatal flaw with speculations of this sort is assuming intelligence is radically transformative yet doesn’t transform capital itself.

The value of capital historically derived from its capacity to enhance human coordination and meaning-making, acting as a proxy for compressing all values into a single quantifier.

If AI is genuinely intelligent, why wouldn't it make the proxy smarter rather than just making more of the same dumb proxy? The scenario where "approximately everything belongs to those wealthiest at transition" requires that wealth means the same thing before and after—that the compression function of capital stays fixed while everything else transforms.

The more interesting question isn't "how do we redistribute returns from automated capital?" but "what coordination capacities become possible when AI lets us optimize on 100x more dimensions of value?"

David Piepgrass
This seems like the most important post on (human-controlled non-extinction) AGI world I have ever seen. I was glad to see proposed solutions at the end.

> First, by making it easier for small investors to pool their resources until their returns match those of large investors. For instance, we could deregulate how banks, or at least some banks, can invest their savings deposits

Wouldn't it be safer to like, make ETFs out of investment pools that include private firms, so one can invest in, for example, an ETF that represents an actively managed portfolio of OpenAI, Anthropic, SSI, etc?

I also like the second idea (encouraging more public firms), but I would suggest a new semi-public firm designation, where a firm is publicly traded but requires (i) a special marker on the ticker symbol to indicate its semi-public status and (ii) a speed bump such as requiring investors to apply for permission, and sign a form acknowledging the lower regulations governing semi-public firms and potentially higher risk, before they are allowed to trade in such stocks directly. In this way, ETFs (which don’t have a speed bump) are clearly marked as a better investment vehicle for everyday people.

The third idea seems great ― countries could coordinate to require a minimum consumption + charity spending rate on all individuals. You would want to frame it as anti-hoarding, I think. Hoarders could be fined heavily anywhere they live, and, if they live somewhere without anti-hoarding rules (e.g. a trillionaire living in an antarctic lair, or the Cayman Islands), they could be fined upon entry to any anti-hoarding country.

